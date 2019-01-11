Inside Raymond

Young performs in Augusta

Rep. Jess Fay, D-Raymond, welcomed David Young of Raymond to the State House Jan. 2. Young performed the national anthem in the Maine House of Representatives during the day’s opening ceremonies.

Community connections

Peter Gartland will speak on home care at a meeting of Raymond Age Friendly Community Connections from 2-4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14, at the Public Safety Building, 1443 Roosevelt Trail.

Don Harden of Catholic Charities will speak on the Independent Support Service Homemaker Program, which helps people live independently in their own homes.

Scholarships available

Town scholarship applications are now available on the town website, raymondmaine.org, and must be returned to the town office or the organizations offering the applications no later than April 30. Mail applications to: Sue Look, Town Clerk, Town of Raymond, 401 Webbs Mills Road, Raymond, ME 04071. For more information call 655-4742 ext. 121.

Volunteering with watershed

The Crescent Lake Watershed Association is in search of volunteers, including those for newsletters, grant projects, lake monitoring and invasive plant control. For opportunities or inquiries, contact presidentclwa@gmail.com.

Maritime museum passes

Thanks to a gift, Raymond Village Library now has available a family pass for the Maine Maritime Museum in Bath. The pass provides free general admission to the museum for a family group of up to 8 people. It can be signed out for a day of your choosing. The museum is open daily from 9:30am – 5:00pm, except for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years Day. For more information about the museum, go to mainemaritimemuseum.org.

The library also has free or reduced-price admission passes available for the Southworth Planetarium, Portland Museum of Art, Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine, Maine state parks and the Maine Wildlife Park.

Gardeners and help needed

Raymond Age Friendly Community Connections is looking for volunteers to help with several projects.

Two gardeners are needed to work with children to plant a garden in the spring, and four gardeners are needed to make sure the beds are watered and weeded throughout the season. A drip irrigation system is being installed, so only barrels will need to be filled using the water hose.

Volunteers are also needed to work with the children’s librarian on a series of outdoor story times and to staff and organize activities for the senior library hours on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

Email agefriendlyraymond@gmail.com if interested.

Local Access TV change

Local Access TV-Spectrum channel numbers have changed. The new numbers are 1301 for the town of Raymond and 1302 for RSU 14.

