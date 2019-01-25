Inside Raymond

Community Friendship Meal

A free Community Friendship Meal will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at Raymond Village Community Church, 27 Main St. Young or old, retired or working, solo or with a family, all are welcome to build friendships and community while enjoying a delicious menu of roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, veggies, salad and dessert. For more information, contact the church office at 655-7749.

Online dog licensing

The town has an online dog licensing purchasing and renewal service. You will need a credit card, license/tag number (renewal only), State of Maine Rabies Certificate, veterinarian’s name and phone number and a spay or neuter certificate. All dog renewals must be completed by Jan. 31. For more information, call the town office at 655-4742.

Hawk Henries events

Hawk Henries, a Nipmuck flute player, flute maker and storyteller, will be in town Feb. 9-10 for three special events.

On Saturday, Feb. 9, he will give two free presentations geared to kids in pre-k to second grade, one at 11 a.m., the other at 1 p.m., at Raymond Village Library.

That evening, at 6:30 p.m., he will perform at Raymond Village Community Church, 27 Main St. Doors for this public performance open at 6 p.m. The suggested donation is $5.

On Sunday, Feb. 10, Henries will take part in the 10 a.m. service at Raymond Village Community Church. The service will center around creation care and will intertwine the traditional Christian story and Native American beliefs. The service will also include musical interludes by Hawk. The service, open to the public, will be followed by a Sweetheart Brunch provided by the youth of the church to raise money for summer camp scholarships.

Annual report available

The 2018 Raymond Annual Report is ready. It summarizes town activities for fiscal year 2017-2018 and can be found at raymondmaine.org. For more information call town office at 655.4742.

‘Beartown’ at book club

The Raymond Village Library Book Group has a wonderful selection for 2019. This month’s selection is “Bear Town” by Fredrik Backman. Join community members the last Monday of the month for discussion of the monthly book selection. January’s meeting will be on the 28th at 6 p.m. at the Raymond Village Library, 3 Meadow Road.

