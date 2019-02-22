Inside Raymond

Dr. Seuss celebration

Raymond Elementary School will celebrate the love of reading and the birthday of Dr. Seuss with games, crafts and surprises at a special event from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, March 1, in the school gym.

History making Troop 851

Maine’s first Scouts BSA Girl troop crossed over from Cub Scouts into Scouts BSA in a ceremony at Camp Hinds Feb. 1. The newly established Troop 851 is looking forward to exciting adventures ahead as they learn leadership and survival skills and take on the task of earning their Eagle Scout awards.

The troop will meet on Tuesday nights at Raymond Village Community Church from 6:30 – 8 p.m. For any questions or more information, please reach out to Alissa Messer at alisssamesser@gmail.com.

Little League sign-ups

Raymond Little League has extended its area, now accepting kids ages 4-14 in Casco, Naples, Sebago and Bridgton.

In-person sign-ups will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Jordan Small Middle school. Online registration is available at raymondbaseballsoftball.com.

“Dust off your Glove Nights” from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, and Tuesday, March 5, at JSMS provide the opportunity for kids ages 6-12 to the get a little practice in before league assessments. Assessment dates are posted on the website.

Contact Joe Troiano, jtroiano76@yahoo.com or 891-7681, for more information. Raymond Little League also has a Facebook page.

Pitching lessons

Free baseball pitching lessons will be offered at Raymond Elementary School for kids ages 7-12 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays for four to six weeks beginning Feb. 25.

Free softball pitching lessons for girls ages 7-12 will be held from 6-7 p.m. on Wednesdays for four to six weeks beginning Feb. 27 at the school.

The lessons are designed for those who want to learn to pitch and those who want to improve on their pitching skills. If interested, email Joe Troiano, jtroiano76@yahoo.com.

Free bus passes

Free Lakes Region Explorer passes are available to people with financial need. The bus makes four round trips each weekday from Bridgton to Portland, with stops including Westbrook, Windham, Raymond, Casco and Naples. Schedule information can be found at www.rtprides.org/lake-region-bus. To apply for passes, contact Alice Hamilton at the town office, 401 Webbs Mills Road, or call 655-4742 ext. 124.

Garden show trip

The library is coordinating a March 14 senior/adult trip to the Boston Flower & Garden Show at the Seaport World Trade Center in Boston.

The $35 cost includes bus transportation and admission to the show, which has the theme “The Beauty of Balance.” The bus will leave the library at 10 a.m. and leave the show at 6 p.m. for the trip home, arriving about 8:30 a.m. For more information, or to sign-up, please contact the library. Payment can be made at time of registration.

Ben Witten, left, Kendall Skillings, Addison Butters, Dezzmon Clark and Isabella Messer, formerly Cub Scout Pack 51 Webelos, took part in a crossing over ceremony this month. Now the girls are Raymond Scout Troop 851 and the boys are Raymond Scout Troop 800.