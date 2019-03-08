Inside Raymond

Sport Nite fun

Sports Nite for Moms and Sons will be held from 7-9 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Jordan Small Middle School. Boys and the females in their lives (mom, aunt, grandmother, sister or special adult friend) are invited to come and join in the fun activities. In addition to the sports center, the event will also include music, food and drink. Cost will be $5 per person.

Baseball-softball assessments

Assessments have begun for the Raymond baseball and softball teams. The next and final assessment will be held March 16 at Jordan Small Middle School. The assessment times are: Boys ages 6-9, 9-10:30 a.m.; boys 10-12, 10:30 a.m. to noon; girls 6-9, noon to 1:30 p.m.; and girls 10-12, 1:30-3 p.m. For registration or administrative questions, contact Joe Troiano at jtroiano76@yahoo.com or 891-7681. For more information, go to raymondbaseballsoftball.com.

Introduction to astrology

A series of classes on astrology will be held on Tuesdays, March 26-April 9 at Raymond Village Library. Geoff Gronlund’s March 26 class will explore a brief history and myths and misunderstandings and will provide a basic overview of the signs, planets and houses involved and how this ancient practice can be applied to everyday life. The classes will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Contact the library for more information or to sign up at 655-4283.

St. Pat’s Day celebration

Enjoy the perfect St. Patrick’s Day on March 16 at 4:30 p.m. with entertaining Irish stories as told by storyteller Lynne Cullen. The evening will not be limited to storytelling, as Cullen will be playing her concertina and her husband, Kurt, will accompany her on electric guitar. The performance will be held at the Raymond Village Community Church, 27 Main St. Suggested donation $5.

Free community friendship meal

The Raymond Village Community Church is hosting a community friendship meal from 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, to provide the opportunity to gather neighbors and meet new friends. Corned beef and cabbage with carrots, potatoes and a springtime dessert are on the menu. All are welcome at 27 Main St.

Beginner painting class

Raymond Village Library is hosting a painting class for beginners at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 30. Learn, step by step, how to use expressionist painting techniques. Participants will be guided through creating an 11-by-14-inch painting of a bird on a tree. The class fee is $20 and all materials will be provided for this 2½-hour workshop. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. For more information, contact the library at 655- 4283.

PTO scholarship available

If you are a graduating senior from high school and live in Raymond, the PTO has scholarship opportunities for you. Email raymondschoolspto@gmail.com for more information.

Isabella Messer of Raymond visited Rep. Jessica Fay, D-Raymond, at the State House in Augusta to serve as an honorary page for the day over February vacation week. From left are Fay, Anica Messer and Isabella Messer. Children in third grade and up can apply for the honorary page program on the maine.gov website.