Inside Raymond

Art help needed

For the ninth year Raymond Elementary School will celebrate “World Community Arts Day” by devoting the entire day April 10 to art. Students and staff will participate in a variety of activities with the goal of bringing the community and the school together through the arts.

Community help is needed. The staff is looking for artists, craftspeople and parents who are willing to come to the school and lead workshops, which can include creative movement, drama, poetry, storytelling or creating a piece of art to take home at the end of the day.

If you are interested in showing off your talents or know of someone who would like to participate, email contact information to mdieumegard@rsu14.org.

This day has been a success for the past eight years because of the dedicated parents, staff, and community members who volunteer their time.

Students’ food drive

The Jordan-Small Middle School jazz band and seventh and eighth grade art classes are holding a food drive to benefit Raymond Food Pantry. The drive, through March 27, will end with a carnival parade, complete with carnival masks and a marching band.

Non-perishable food items can be donated at the school. Suggestions include canned fish or meats, whole grains, dry cereals or pastas and canned or boxed soups or stews.

Baloo, Mowgli on stage

Baloo, Mowgli and their friends will be signing and dance on stage when Jordan-Small Middle School presents “The Jungle Book” at 7 p.m. Friday, March 29, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 30. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the school cafeteria on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30-5:30 p.m.; they will also be sold at the door. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Father/Daughter Dance

The 2nd annual Father/Daughter Dance will be open to girls in grades K-8 at 7 p.m. Friday, April 5, at Jordan Small Middle School. Girls can bring their dads or grandfathers, uncles, brothers or other special people. There will be a DJ, food and drink for $5 a person. For more information or questions, contact Raymondschoolspto@gmail.com.

Essential oils class

In connection with Windham Raymond Adult Education, Raymond Village Library will host a class on skin care with essential oils from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 30.

Elissa Nauman will show participants how to incorporate essential oils into a skin care regimen, which oils can substitute for common ingredients found in popular skin care products, and how oils can help common skin conditions, such as acne, aging skin, sunburn and cuts and scrapes. Participants will make a skin serum and a skin toner. There is a materials fee of $8 for the serum and $3 for the toner, payable to Nauman by cash, check or debit/credit card via Square.

To register for the class, go to windham.maineadulted.org.