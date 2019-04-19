Inside Raymond

Kids on the run

Registration is now open for spring running for grades 1-4 through Raymond Recreation. The program will be held from 3:15-4:15 p.m.Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 2-30. For more information, see raymondmaine.org

Calling all artists

The Raymond Village Library has space to display artwork and is seeking artists to showcase. Contact the library director at 207-655-4283 with interest or questions.

Town scholarship deadlines

Town scholarship applications must be returned to the Town Office, or the organizations offering the applications, no later than April 30. Mail Applications to: Sue Look, Town Clerk, Town of Raymond, 401 Webbs Mills Road, Raymond, Maine 04071. For more information or questions, call 655-4742 ext. 121.

Summer swim classes

Swim classes will be held at Crescent Lake Beach July 8-19. A certified American Red Cross water safety instructor will lead the classes and a lifeguard will be present as well. For more information, contact Lisa Magiera at 627-7170 or bkdfitness@gmail.com.

Part 2: First grade reviews

Raymond Elementary first graders in Mrs. Doyle’s class wrote reviews about local Raymond and Windham businesses that they go to frequently and love. Their job was to convince others to go to the places they wrote about and to give helpful information to readers so they enjoy these places, too. This week’s reviews are on Windham businesses.

Pizza Hut

By Marie Wheel, Owen Dismore, Kyleigh-rose Bennett and Harper Franklin

Do you like Pizza Hut? We think Pizza Hut is the best!

Pizza Hut is in Windham, Maine. They are open at 11 a.m. and close at 10 p.m.

When you walk in the door, you see games and then you play the games. When you go for lunch and dinner you can order pizza and a drink. You can also buy breadsticks with sauce and cinnamon sticks. Maybe you would like a salad. You can order a salad, too. They even have a sneeze guard for the salad bar. Next you eat the delicious food that you ordered.

Pizza Hut is awesome! The food at Pizza Hut is great! You should really try eating at

Pizza Hut! We rate Pizza Hut 5 stars because it is so delicious. So, if you like pizza, then you will love Pizza Hut!

McDonald’s

By Jemma Clark and Kadyn-Laine Collins

Do you like hamburgers? Do you like chicken nuggets? Did you know you can get them at McDonald’s? You can also get drinks like orange juice or apple juice.

McDonald’s is on 302 in Windham, Maine. It is next to Walmart. McDonald’s is open from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day except Friday and Saturday. On Friday it is open from 4 a.m. to 12 a.m. and on Saturday 4 a.m. to 1 a.m.

There are treats at McDonald’s. Some are called Smarties, McFlurries, McFloats. They are very good! We really like the Chocolate McFlurry. It is mostly chocolate with a little vanilla. You might like it too!

Happy meals are kids favorites! They come with a prize!

McDonald’s is a place for everyone. Now that you know all about McDonald’s you should go there!

207 Bounce

By Maicy Hall and Maise Dinsmore

Have you gone to 207 Bounce? You should go! It is the best place to bounce.

When you first walk in you know there are bounces houses and you will feel excited!

207 Bounce is open every day 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., except Saturday they are open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. It is in Windham, Maine.

We recommend kids 3 to 14 go. 207 Bounce is the best place because there are six bounce houses. It has the best bounce house in the world! The best bounce house are the obstacle course and the big slide. The obstacle course is great because you get to go through an obstacle course! The big slide is great because you get to go down a slide really fast!

Do you like birthday parties? You might want to have your party at 207 Bounce. Once we went to 207 Bounce. We had the most fun bouncing!

We give 9,000 stars to 207 Bounce. 207 Bounce is the best! Now you know why it’s the best, you should go!

Friendly’s

By: Franklin Murray and Rex Freyre

Are you hungry? Then you should go to Friendly’s. Right now! Don’t just stand there, come on, let’s go!

Friendly’s is on Route 302 in Windham, Maine. It is near Smitty’s and 207 Bounce. If you are in New Hampshire you have to drive really fast to get there! But not too fast to get caught by the police. It is open Friday-Saturday 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday 7 a.m.- 9 p.m.

You can eat breakfast, lunch and dinner there. You can also get ice cream! Yeah!

What’s your favorite ice cream? Our favorite is the Monster Mash. If you are a kid you should get it. You should also get: cheeseburgers, grilled cheese, hot dogs and macaroni. To drink get: milk, water, apple juice. Grown-ups should get coffee, water and lemonade. Everyone is welcome at Friendly’s. Even old people.

Friendly’s even has a video game. We are going to tell you what it is. It is, drum roll please … Plants vs. Zombies! Wow!

Friendly’s is so cool. Come here whenever you want. We give Friendly’s a trophy for the best food!

Pat’s Pizza

By Julia Bowie and Brooke Taylor

We think Pat’s Pizza is the best because it has a lot of delicious food there. Pat’s Pizza is at 844 Roosevelt Trail in Windham, Maine.

They are open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. except Friday and Saturday it is open until midnight.

Pat’s Pizza has the best pizza in the world because it has so many different kinds of pizza like cheese, pepperoni and sausage. But it also has sandwiches, too, like: ham, salami, Italian, Double Italian, Veggie, Turkey, Tuna, TBLT, egg salad, chicken salad and much, much more! If you order food, you should get Bacon Pizza and mozzarella sticks!

We get Pat’s Pizza as a treat. We think a lot of people should go there especially for birthdays. We give Pat’s Pizza 5,000 pizzas! You should go there because they have delicious food!

