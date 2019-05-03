Inside Raymond

Student art show

The RSU 14 K-12 Art Show will open to the public May 6, from 5-8 p.m., at Windham High School. The show will continue from 6-9 p.m. May 7-9.

In addition to the art on display, the show will feature special performances from the Windham Chamber Singers and Windham Primary School’s Third Grade Chorus.

Plants for purpose

The Raymond Village Library will hold its annual plant sale June 1 and donations of outdoor annuals and perennials and vegetable and herb plants are needed.

Plants will be accepted at the library, 3 Meadow Road, from 4-6 p.m. May 31. For large donations, pickup can be arranged from May 1 to June 2; call 655-4283.

Community Connections

Gardening will be the topic at the Age Friendly Raymond Community Connections meeting at 2 p.m. May 13 at the Public Safety Building.

Updates will be provided about the Hawthorne Garden Club, the upcoming Garden Tour, the Community Garden, the annual library plant sale and the Age Friendly garden.

Foster parenting

Sharon Dadmun from SMART Child and Family Services in Windham will speak about the need for foster parents in the community and the children who benefit from foster parenting from 6:30-8 p.m. May 15 at Raymond Village Community Church. The program is co-sponsored by the church and the Raymond Library.