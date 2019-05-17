Inside Raymond

Community dinners

Raymond Village Community Church is opening its doors for community meals again starting Saturday, May 18, from 5-6 p.m. Saturday’s meal will consist of pot roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, drinks and dessert for $11 for adults and $5 for children. The dinners will be held the third Saturday of the month from May through September at the church, 27 Main St.

RSU 14 budget vote

The RSU 14 Budget Validation vote will be held Wednesday, May 22, at 6:30 p.m. at Windham High School Auditorium. If validated, Windham and Raymond residents will vote on the budget June 11. See www.raymondmaine.org for a copy of the warrant.

PTO elections

Elections for all PTO board positions will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 20, at the Jordan Small Middle School library. The term is for two years and meetings are held every month. If you have any questions or need any more information, contact raymondschoolspto@gmail.com.

Horse show awards

Callie and Lela Lemons Peterson rode saddle seat as a discipline for the Society Hill Farm of Falmouth at the United Professional Horsemem’s Association Spring Premiere Show on April 20. Callie came in first place, Grand Champion, in Showmanship in the 11 and under walk/trot competition. She also came in 2nd place in the Equitation portion. Lela won second place in both showmanship and equitation in the 7 and under walk/trot leadline group. Their next show will be in July.

Senior farm share

Organic farmer Frank Pecoraro of Mulberry Farms is participating this summer in the Maine Senior Farm Share Program, which provides low-income seniors the chance to receive a free share (worth $50) of first-quality, fresh, local produce at no cost directly from local Maine farmers during the growing season.

The Raymond Lions are spread the word via food boxes at the local food pantry and Eleanor Thompson is coordinating sign-ups at Avesta. For questions or more information, call Mulberry Farms, 317-1101, or email frank.pecoraro@cpfd.com.

Advanced care planning workshop

The Rev. Nancy Foran and Marie Guerin are offering an informative workshop on advanced care planning and facilitating personal reflection on one’s desires in the event of a health crisis or chronic or terminal illness at 6:30 p.m. May 23 at Raymond Village Community Church.

They will be using the Five Wishes format, a values-based way to work through an advanced directive/living will. In addition, they will be encouraging participants to develop strategies for having those sometimes difficult conversations with family. In addition to being the church’s pastor, Foran is a certified Advanced Care Planning Facilitator also trained in the benefits of hospice care. Marie Guerin is a trained hospice volunteer. This event will be held at Raymond Village Community Church, 27 Main St.

Community garden tour

This year’s community garden tour June 22 features seven landscapes that showcase some of Raymond’s most appealing features. All proceeds benefit the Raymond Village Library. Advance tickets for $15 are available at the library or pay $20 the day of the tour. The rain date is June 23.

