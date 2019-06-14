Inside Raymond

Library summer programs

Take a look at the Raymond Village Library website to get the full calendar of summer events and activities for all ages. Events include 4-H summer programs that explore the ins and outs of solar energy and making roller coasters out of paper and recyclable items. The Book Club will meet June 20 at 6 p.m. to discuss “The Beekeeper” by Dunya Mikhail. The Raymond Garden Tour will be held June 22; tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the tour with proceeds benefiting the library. Also planned is a Mosaic Stepping Stone Design Class on June 20 from 6-8 p.m. The workshop fee is $20, which includes all materials to make a 9-inch stepping-stone. Call Raymond Village Library to reserve your spot, 655-4283.

Pizza champs

The Beacon Pizza in Raymond won the Best Pizza category in the Sebago Lake Rotary’s Annual Pizza Challenge. Beacon also won the Most Creative category. Other winners were Franco’s Restaurant for Best Crust and Erik’s Church for Best Meat Pizza.

‘Water, Water Everywhere!’

The Crescent Lake Watershed Association is teaming up with Loon Echo Land Trust and RSU 14 to present a series of free environmental programs for students this summer. “Water, Water Everywhere!,” about the water cycle, watersheds and the greater impact of how we treat water, is the first of three different classes and will be held June 25. Class size is limited and preregistration is required. The class will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Meet at the Raymond Community Forest parking lot. To register, go to www.crescentlakemaine.com.

Summer reading program

Join Mad Science for the blast-off event for the summer reading program at Raymond Village Library from 10-11 a.m. July 1 at the Public Safety Building. With the theme “A Universe of Stories,” the program will include a variety of activities exploring the solar system. Contact the library to register, 655-4283.

Hawthorne Strawberry Festival

The Hawthorne Community Association will host the annual Strawberry Festival beginning at 6:30 p.m. June 29 at the Nathaniel Hawthorne House, 40 Hawthorne Road. Donations of $10 per adult and $5 per child (8 and under) are requested. All proceeds go to preserve and maintain the historic home, which in the mid-1800s was run as a tavern. The program will be “Taverns, Shanties and More” by Terry Christy, a former history teacher at Windham High School. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations before June 24 are helpful. E-mail [email protected], call 655-7660 or text 207-756-9260.

Writer’s Guild redux

The Lakes Region Writer’s Guild, circa 2002-14, is regrouping and is now under the Raymond Arts Alliance’s umbrella. Led by Mary-Therese Duffy, a member of the original guild, the group will meet once a month to write, read, offer support and share resources. The inaugural organizational meeting will be held at 2 p.m. June 25 at Raymond Village Library. Writers of every genre and confidence level are welcome, published or not. RSVP at 712-6200.

Free smoke alarms

The American Red Cross in Maine is installing free smoke alarms and providing home fire safety education to Raymond residents. Raymond residents can request free smoke alarm installation by calling 874-1192 and choosing Option 3 or by visitingSoundTheAlarm.org/Maine. The Red Cross will follow up to schedule the appointment. In addition to installing smoke alarms, Red Cross teams will check existing alarms, help create escape plans and provide other preparedness tips.

Yard sale

The Raymond Village Church Yard Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 22. Books, dishes, furniture, tools, toys and games will be available, along with a silent auction and bake sale. Rental spaces and tables are available and vendors are also welcome. Call Brenda Olsen 838-0123.

Rob Wing, center, with his sons Bob and Andrew, accepts the Best Pizza trophy in the Sebago Lake Rotary’s Annual Pizza Challenge 2019. Wing owns The Beacon restaurant in Raymond with his wife Pam.