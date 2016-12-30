Inside Raymond

Sharing the warmth

The Casco Village Church United Church of Christ angels of the Mission Committee, chaired by Joanne Vail, had an idea this Christmas season. In celebration of the church’s 175th anniversary, Vail decided to launch a mission to “Share the Warmth” by collecting hats, mittens, gloves, socks, neck warmers, headbands, and scarves to be distributed to local schools in the Lake Region and Oxford Hills communities. A goal was set to collect 175 items. A week before Christmas, “Share the Warmth” had collected more than 200 items, many hand-crafted, many purchased, all donated with an outpouring of love and warmth by the Casco Village Church family and friends.

Donna Brackett, a member of the church and Mission Committee, knit numerous items in the evenings. Her 8-year-old granddaughter, knowing that some of these items would be donated to her own school, wrote the church a very special thank-you note.

At Raymond Village Library

Organizational Zen with Janie Downey Maxwell – On Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 6:30 pm. join organizational habits expert Janie Downey Maxwell to learn how to organize, prioritize and be more productive in the new year. From big projects to everyday tasks, Maxwell can help you bring organizational peace into your life. Just bring a pad of paper and something to write with.

Author Talk with Debra Spark – On Wednesday Jan. 25, at 6:30 pm Debra Spark, the author of five books of fiction, including “Unknown Caller ” and “The Pretty Girl,” and senior writer for Maine Home+Design will take part at in an author talk and book signing. RVL for author talk and book signing.

Nancy Dow, left, Donna Brackett, Joanne Vail and Jackie Cole are ready to “Share the Warmth” over the holidays, as part of the Casco Village Church United Church of Christ’s 175th anniversary.