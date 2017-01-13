Inside Raymond

Young choreographer

Congratulations to Liza Collins-Schrader for the success of her first choreography role for a school drama, “The Lion King Jr.” Liza is a 16-year-old dancer at CenterStage Performing Arts and a junior at Windham High School. Many CenterStage students take part in musicals during the year, but Liza is the first to try her hand as a choreographer. She said she found the task challenging but fun and very different being on the acting side.

The Windham Middle School show will be performed at the Windham Performing Arts Center at the high school on Friday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m; Saturday, Jan. 14, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. (snowdate Jan. 15); Friday, Jan 20, 7 p.m.; and Saturday, Jan. 21, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. (snowdate Jan. 22)

Liza dances at CenterStage competitively, does tumbling and loves to do art. This past homecoming season her design was chosen for the class T-shirt. Her love and gift of art doesn’t fall far from the tree. Liza’s mom, Pam Collins-Stahle, teaches dance and choreographs musicals for local theaters such as Lake Region Community Theater. In her pre-teacher days Pam danced with Sesame Street live and also performed as Peter Pan at Disney World. Liza hopes to follow in her mom’s footsteps and dance at Disney after high school.

Community Coffee Mug 2017

Jennifer Janson Rogers is raising money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. You can purchase a mug for $20 and receive a free Dunkin’ Donuts iced hot or iced coffee every Sunday in 2017. You also can use the mug during the week and save, too Jenn and her husband, Darren, have been great advocates for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, each year hosting a golf tournament in the name of their son, Eli, who has cystic fibrosis. All proceeds from the event goes to the foundation in hopes they will find a cure and future treatment for those affected by this disease. If you would like to order a mug you can email Jenn at djrogers8@yahoo.com.

Lakes Region’s Got Talent

The next round of Lakes Region’s Got Talent will be held at the Magic Lantern Theater in Bridgton at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. The first-quarter round was held Jan. 8 and brought lots of young local talent to the stage. Seven contestants, all singers, competed, last year’s winner, Liza Collins, gave a special dance performance during the show. All proceeds from this event go to support Lake Region Community Theater, a local community theater company. Stay tuned for the announcement of their 2017 summer show.

WHS offseason softball clinic

Windham and Raymond girls in grades 2-8 have an opportunity to take part in an offseason hitting and fielding softball clinic. The clinic started Jan. 8, but will continue on Sundays, Jan. 15 and Jan. 29, Feb. 12 and Feb. 26 and March 19 and March 26. The cost is $100, $150 for two sisters. WHS varsity Coach Travis Demmons is the director. The clinic runs from 2-4 p.m. at the WHS Auxilary Gym. Make checks payable to Windham High School.

Project Dance Showcase

The CenterStage repertory dance teams are starting their competition season and will be holding their first showcase for the community at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. The showcase allows those who may not be able to see pieces at competitions, watch the young students and their work before it is released in March. Dancers ages 5-19 will perform many different disciplines and pieces including ballet, acro, jazz, tap and hip hop. Tickets, $10, $8 for seniors and students, are available Monday-Thursday at CenterStage from 4-6 p.m. or may be purchased at the door. For more information, contact Beth at egaudet@maine.rr.com or centerstagemaine@yahoo.com.

Liza Collins-Schrader, right, a dancer at CenterStage Performing Arts, had her first experience choreographing a musical with the students of Windham Middle School. She is pictured here with her mother, Pam Collins-Stahle, who is also a choreographer for local theater.