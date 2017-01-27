Inside Raymond

Cancer stinks, but new bike doesn’t

Carrie Boudreau of Raymond was recently presented with her dream mountain bike, made possible by donations from friends, family and complete strangers.

An avid mountain biker both in all seasons – you can find her on the lakes and snowmobile trails on her fat bike in the winter – Carrie is known to many as not only an amazing athlete – she was on the Olympic team in the women’s lifting category in her 20s – but as a leader both on and off her bike. She helps lead women’s mountain bike rides in the summer, coordinates and recruits new riders of all abilities and loves pushing everyone to the limit when they ride. (I know, I ride with her, and when I’m ready to quit she gives me the extra edge with her energy and enthusiasm.)

Carrie has battled breast cancer twice for years and although it is now in remission. her meds can make her very tired and worn out. Carrie never lets anyone see that side of her even if she is feeling it. Her mountain bike was an older model and very heavy, which made riding more challenging and tiring. The Juliana is a light model and the frame is nice and small for her stature. It comes with a significant price tag, however, and Carrie recognized it was going to be a long time before she could save enough for it with her teacher salary.

That’s where a couple of her friends and riders from the New England Mountain Bike Association came in with a plan to buy the bike for Carrie. Donations along with a generous discount from Green Machine Bike Shop in Norway made it all possible.

The bike was presented to Carrie as a surprise at Green Machine on Jan 7. We hope you enjoy your new ride, Carrie! You are an inspiration to many.

Losers will win

There’s still time to eat clean, train mean and get lean in 2017 and win money doing it. Join other residents in the Sebago Lakes Region in the PNF Lean and Mean 2017 Challenge. The 12 week fitness challenge will help you reach your fitness goals. The challenge will use body fat percentages the measurable goal. PNF trainers will take a body fat percentage at the beginning of the challenge and again at Weeks 4, 8 and 12. The winner will receive a cash prize.

To take part, go to PNF, sign up and have your body fat and measurements taken by Feb 3. The challenge runs from Feb. 6-May 1. The cost to enter is $20. For more information, call 892-8333 or visit PNF on Facebook.

Middle School Honor Roll

Congratulations to the following Jordan Small Middle School students for their academic success in the first trimester:

Grade 5

Diana Austin, Elizabeth Bearce, Laura Bearce, Damon Benoit, Bailey Butts, Mallory Casavola, Josephina Cedio, Kaitlyn Cockfield, Dylan Coffin, Olivia Coffin, Login Desrochers, Anna DiMartino, Benjamin Boyle, Macie Ennis, Marlie Ennis, Stalla Feenstra, Mackenzie Gervais, Jacob Goslant, Ryanne Greene, Elizabeth Gurney, Dylan Hayes, Samantha Kerr, Lucas Oldershaw, Natasha Pongratz, Rylee Remington, Gwen Rogers, Joshua Saunders, Hunter Simpson, Addison Starcher, Aden Swett, Maya VanHise, Daniel Vella, Kailyn Webster, Lydia Wilson, Liam Witten

Grade 6

Gabrielle Ball, Elise Bisson, Owen Blackstone, Caroline Bolk, Alice Boudreau, Sydney Brackett, Haley Brant, Ryan Brown, Noah Butts, Zachary Cary, Jacob Childs, Abigail Cochrane, Baylee Coffin, Emmajean Coffin, Ashanti Dicent, Jonah Donnelly, Owen Dulac, Baxter Engelman, Lexi Goodwin, Joann Groff, Jeffrey Hutchinson, Caylan Kinney, Garan Laszok, Elsie Leonard, Lilyanna Look, Ryan Merkle, Evianna Merriam, Samuel Plummer, Alexander Potter, Drew Robinson, Finley Sabasteanski, Amanda Stinson, Elijah Strom, Ethan Taggart, Emma Theriault, Isabella Theriault, Alison Troiano, Selena Walgreen, Kylee Weinberg, Chase Wescott, Adrianna Wood

Grade 7

Oliver Backman, Ashley Bell, Logan Campbell, Christian Casanas, Declan Connor-Schaefer, Isabel Dionne, Raymond Dulac, Jakob Emery, Christian Ferrante, Amanda Foss, Aubrie Froisland, Emma Furey, Austin Goslant, Samuel Gurney, Sarah Hare, Bailee Hemond, Michael Jones, Kaylee Lacasse, Hailie Landman, Cameron Landry, Sydney Look, Elizabeth Miller, Colby Mizner, Alice Morrison, Lily Oldershaw, Shae Perratto, Eli Rogers, Emma Rothrock, Sorcha Salom, Nicholas Vella, Ellie Wilson, Alex Wing

Grade 8

Liliana Beaton, Alec Brooks, Keegan Brooks, Annabelle Cayer, Molly Cochrane, Makenna Colby, Caleb Crockett, Hayleigh Davis, Jeremiah Doherty, Shyler Fielding, Mark Gedicks, Louden Greene, Niall Gushue, Abigail Hanson, Nicole Levine, Dominique Look, Jonah Martin, Reese Merritt, Mia Mizner, Trevor Mizner, Jesula Murch, Vania Murch, Jaden Murphy, Claire Nelson, Elizabeth Petersen, Jayson Plummer, Nathan Plummer, Boden Sabasteanski, Emma Taggart, Caden Theriault, Kiana Webster, Cameron Wescott, Ember Young

Avid mountain biker Carrie Boudreau of Raymond was surprised with some new wheels, thanks to some help from her friends.