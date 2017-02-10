Inside Raymond

Snowmobile Club cookout

The Raymond Rattlers Snowmobile Club is having a cookout at their warming hut Saturday, Feb. 25, and prospective members are welcome. Hamburgers, hot dogs and other homemade goodies will be sold. Groomers will be on display, and memberships and T-shirts will be available. Access is by snowmobile trail only, and trailer parking is available from noon to 4 p.m. at Sunset Variety, Raymond Beach and Mill Street Gagnon Park. For more details, call Larry Wood 776-5489.

Winter wear drive

Ashley O’Brion and her husband wanted a community project that could include her three children. She reached out to the Catholic Charities of Maine Refugee and Immigration Services and asked what they need the most. Kids’ coats and other winter gear were at the top of their list. So, Ashley and her kids are trying to fill that need. New or used coats, mittens, hats and other cold-weather gear in good condition can be dropped off at Little Log Cabin Montessori, 120 Tandberg Trail, Windham; Raymond Village Library; and CenterStage Performing Arts, 1233 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond. Ashley hopes this will become a yearly drive.

Town scholarship applications available

Applications are available for a number of local scholarships for graduating seniors and current college students. A list of scholarships and application forms can be found at www.raymondmaine.org/town-office/town-clerk/town-scholarships. Applications must be returned to the Town Office, or the organizations offering the applications, no later than April 30. Applications can be mailed to: Sue Look, Town Clerk, Town of Raymond, 401 Webbs Mills Road, Raymond, Maine 04071. These forms can also be obtained from the Jordan-Small Middle School Guidance Department.

Planning Board seeks member

The town is seeking a volunteer to be a member of the Planning Board. If you’re interested in guiding the orderly development of the town and ensuring the environmental protection of its five ponds and two lakes, Raymond, here’s your chance. Planning Board meetings are held at 7 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the Raymond Broadcast Studio. To apply, go to www.raymondmaine.org or call 655-4742 for more information.

We’re on TV

The Sebago Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce has put together a program highlighting the Lakes Region area. To view the segment about Raymond, go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=EDhIvYBOHPs . The show will begin airing this month on some local networks and will run until June. To view the entire show, which covers other town in the area in addition to Raymond, go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=sJAo4yU_LJE.