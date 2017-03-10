Inside Raymond

Library thanks donors

for rising to challenge

Raymond Village Library’s Grant Challenge was successful, and it would like to thank everyone who contributed. Contributions totaled $2,000, which was matched by an anonymous donor. The money will be used for the library’s bathroom construction project.

Also, the library has received generous donations of materials from local merchants. Framing lumber, paint and flooring have all been donated to the library to keep the project on track and within budget. Great thanks to Hancock Lumber, Miller Flooring, the new Paris Farmers Union and their partner Valspar.

The library still needs donations of electrical fixtures, sheet rock, electrical wiring and outlets.

March library events

Wednesday, March 15 – 12:30 p.m., Make and Take Crafts; 2 p.m., Cupcake Decorating for ages 8 and up, pre-registration required.

Saturday, March 25 – 2 p.m., Bobby Silcott presentation on dog and cat safety for kids

Monday, March 27 – 7 p.m., Book Group, “The Sandcastle Girls”

For more information, contact the library at 655-4283.

Passes for Explorer

Free passes for the Lakes Region Explorer are available to people with financial need. To apply for a pass, contact Alice Hamilton, 655-4742, ext. 124.The bus makes four round trips each weekday from Bridgton to Portland with stops along the way, including Westbrook, Windham, Raymond, Casco and Naples. Route information about the route can be found at www.rtprides.org/lake-region bus.

The Raymond Village Library’s Grant Challenge was successful, bring in funds for a needed renovation project.