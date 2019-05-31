Inside Raymond: May 31

New Boys Scout Troop for girls

Raymond has a new Scouts troop for girls, Troop 851, which meets on Tuesday nights from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Raymond Village Community Church.

Troop 851 was the first girls troop in the state to cross over from Webelos Cub Scouts to Boy Scouts of America in February. They have served community members, gone on camping trips and recently attended the Scouts BSA Old Orchard Beach Camporee on the beach. Scouts have weekly meetings where they learn exciting skills and work toward merit badges. For more information or to get meeting dates and plans, reach out to alissamesser@gmail.com.

Opportunities for health

Hatha Yoga Fridays, held at 5:30 p.m. at the Raymond Village Library, is designed for all levels, but especially friendly for beginners and seniors. The fee is $10 per class. Space is limited and registration is recommended by calling the library at 655-4283.

Tai Chi & Qigong for Better Health is held Saturdays through June 15. These classes will reduce stress, improve balance, increase energy, and build a range of motion. A $5 per class donation is suggested. Classes are at Raymond Village Community Church, 27 Maine St. and drop-ins are always welcome.

Featured artist

The Raymond Arts Alliance is inviting artists to display their works at the Raymond Village Library this summer. The current artist on display is Jennifer Fuller, a glass artist who creates fused glass, lamps, blown glass and stained glass to create handmade jewelry, plates, decorations and custom designs.

This is an ongoing program that will change every two months and include artist receptions, so be sure to watch the library website for those dates. For more information and upcoming dates, visit raymondvillagelibrary.org.

Veterans fishing event

Twenty-three veterans and 11 boat captains, many of whom are veterans, participated in a Sebago Lake Anglers’ Veterans Fishing Event held for the third year at Sebago Lake State Park on May 8.

While many boats did not land a single fish, several boats caught multiple fish, mostly by women. High count went to Skipper Bruce Harmon, who had a single angler aboard, 90-year old Alola Morrison. Morrison, despite her supplemental oxygen, managed to land 10 togue by noon to win her accolades from all the other vets.

Top fish by length went to Bob Almstrom, fishing with Richie Rhoads. He won a thick, beautifully handmade lap blanket featuring a fish being tempted by a fish hook. After the fishing, everyone enjoyed a tasty barbecue prepared by Dave Garcia and Brooke Hidell. For many of the vets this will be their only fishing outing for the year and thankfully it was a good one! If you know a veteran that would enjoy getting out fishing with his or her comrades have them contact Bob Chapin, 571-217-1700 or 655-1028.

Community connections

The next community connections meeting will be Monday, June 10 from 2-3:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be Frank McDermott, president of the Raymond Casco Historical Society. The meeting will be held at the Public Safety building, 1443 Roosevelt Trail. For more information, go to www.agefriendlyraymond.org.

Isabella Messer and Moira Danzig, members of Troop 851, a new Scouts BSA troop for girls, at a recent camporee held in Old Orchard Beach. Glass artist Jennifer Fuller is the first artist being sponsored by Raymond Arts Alliance this summer at Raymond Village Library.