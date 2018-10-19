Inside Standish

Fun night for kids

Saint Joseph’s College is offering a Kids Night Out program from 5:30-9 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Alfond Recreation Center. Various activities for ages 7 to 13 will be held, including swimming, games, movies, sports, and arts and crafts. The event is on-site registration only, and costs $15 for one child, plus $10 for each additional child.

Halloween Spooktacular

A free Halloween Spooktacular, featuring a costume parade, pumpkin decorating contest and music, will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at George E. Jack Elementary. The event is hosted by the Standish Recreation Department in association with local businesses.

Pawsta dinner

A spaghetti dinner to benefit the Standish Community Dog Park is scheduled for 5 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Standish Municipal Center. Raffles and prizes are also planned. Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for seniors and $5 for children under 12. Call 642-2875 or visit standishrec.com/info/activities. One free raffle ticket will be received with advanced registration. Tickets will also be available at the door for cash only.

Babysitter training

A babysitter training class will teach skills in child care, basic first aid and emergency care will be held at 9 a.m. Nov. 3 at the Standish Municipal Center. Upon completion, students will receive American Red Cross babysitting certification. The cost is $72 per student. For more information and to register, go to standishrec.com/info/activities.

Change: Friend or foe

Saint Joseph’s College will host a free talk by Dr. James Bratt titled “Fundamentalism versus Modernity” on Oct. 24 at 3 p.m. The talk will explore the inherent tension between those embracing change and those opposing it in America. The event will be held in the Viola George Auditorium in Harold Alfond Hall and is open to the community.

