Inside Standish

Election Day food drive

Town Assessor Joe Merry and other assessors across the state are hosting Election Day Food Drives. Voters are asked to bring nonperishable food items to polls Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Donations collected in Standish will go to Catherine’s Cupboard. A van and a collection table will be in the Municipal Center parking lot during voting.

The Thanks For Giving drives were started in 2012 by Merry’s late wife, Gina Merry, a Lyman assessor who died of cancer in 2016. Merry wanted to keep her vision alive and contacted his colleagues around the state to host food drives in their towns.

Basketball clinics

Basketball skills clinics for grades K-3 will be held from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on Thursdays at Edna Libby School beginning Nov. 8. Offered by the Standish Recreation Department, the clinics will focus on dribbling, passing and running. The cost is $35 per student. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Out to lunch

A seniors’ “Out to Lunch” trip will depart from the Municipal Center at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13. The group will dine at an ethnic restaurant. The cost of the trip is $5; participants will pay for their own lunches. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Shopping trip

Get a lift to the Freeport outlet stores Thursday, Nov. 15. The Recreation Department provide transportation at a cost of $5 per person. The group will leave the Municipal Center at 9 a.m., and door-to-door service will be provided whenever possible. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Beading basics

Learn the basics of beading, including tools, wires, clasps and how to make jewelry, at a 9 a.m. class Saturday, Nov. 17, at the Municipal Center. The class will cost $35 per person, with materials and tools provided by the instructor. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

One-man show

The one-man show “Blueberries, Broadway and Brian” will be held at Standish Memorial Park at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17. The show, a mix of stand-up comedy and stage play featuring the Good Theater’s Brian P. Allen, will deal with topics ranging from family to life in the blueberry fields and dreams of Broadway. Tickets are $26. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

