Inside Standish

Mystery lunch

A “mystery lunch” trip in Greater Portland area will be available to Standish seniors Nov. 29. Transportation will be provided to the destination, leaving the Standish Municipal Center at 11 a.m. The trip will cost $5 per person plus the price of lunch. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Shelter helpers

The Animal Shelter Helpers program will begin a new three-week session Dec. 3. Children in grades 4-5 can take trips to the Animal Refuge League in Westbrook to volunteer cleaning, making food and interacting with the animals. The cost is $30 per child. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Tree lighting

A tree lighting to celebrate the season will be held at Standish Municipal Center Dec. 6. starting at 6:30 p.m. This free family event will include cookies, cocoa, gingerbread house decorating and pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Movie night

A kids-only movie night with gym activities for grades K-6 will be held at the George E. Jack school at 6 p.m. Dec. 7. Pizza and popcorn will be provided, and the cost is $15 per child. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

‘Charlie Brown Christmas’

The Schoolhouse Arts Center will present “A Charlie Brown Christmas” Dec. 7- 16. This faithful stage adaptation of the television special will feature beloved characters such as Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and Charlie Brown as they attempt to put on the school Christmas pageant. Performances will be held on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit schoolhousearts.org.