Inside Standish

The Standish Recreation Department will provide transportation to Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay for “Gardens Aglow” on Thursday, Dec. 13.

Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay for the Gardens Aglow light display on Thursday, Dec. 13. The group will leave the Municipal Center at 2 p.m. and return at 8:30 p.m. The $21 per person cost includes admission and transportation. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Gingerbread houses

Students in grades 2-6 and their families are invited to decorate gingerbread houses from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, at the Municipal Center. The houses will be constructed in advance, and frosting and candies for decorating will be provided. Admission will be $18. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Benefit concert

Rick Charette and his Bubble Gum Band will perform at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, at Saint Joseph’s College’s 28th Annual Holiday Benefit Concert at Pearson’s Cafe, Mercy Hall. Attendees are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy as admission. All donations will go to benefit children of Sebago, Raymond, Standish and Windham. For more information, contact Kathryn Cody at 207-893-7794 or

kcody@sjcme.edu.

Dog park

Two fundraisers are being held for the Standish Dog Park Club on Saturday, Dec. 15. The Ossipee Trail Aroma Joe’s will donate 10 percent of all sales from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. to the dog park. Standish Harware will donate 50 percent of the day’s sales of Pet Safe Ice Melt to the park. For more information, call 207-642-2875 or email standish.mainedogpark@gmail.com.