Inside Standish

Crafter open house
Sweet Relief Farm, 33 Florence Lane, Steep Falls, will hold an open house from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 15, featuring local vendors and crafters from the Steep Falls Farmers Market. For more information, call 675-3410 or visit the Sweet Relief Arts and Crafts Facebook page.
Sing with SLUKES
The Standish Historical Society will host a holiday sing-along concert with the SLUKES – the Sebago Lakes Ukulele Society – at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at the Tompson House ballroom, 1 Ossipee Trail. For more information, visit the Standish Historical Society Facebook page.
Parent groups
The Mama Llama and Me Enrichment Group will hold weekly meetings beginning Thursday, Jan. 3, at 11 a.m. The group provides a positive environment for parents and children to socialize and engage in activities with one another. The first four meetings will focus on “creative movement,” while the next four will focus on “creative minds.”
Additionally, Mama Mornings meetings will be held every other week beginning Wednesday, Jan. 2, at 10 a.m. The meetings are for mothers of infants and young toddlers and will include refreshments as well as discussion on various topics.
For more information on the meetings, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.
Yoga for all
A six-week, all-ages Vinyasa Yoga class will be held at the Standish Council Chambers on Fridays at 6:30 p.m beginning Jan. 4. The program is open to all, with exercise modifications available for any skill level. Participants are asked to bring two yoga blocks, a yoga strap and a blanket or bolster.
Classes will cost $54 for a full six-week session or $12 for a single class. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.
Allie Mannette, pictured here with Lily, a Riding to the Top horse, and RTT Executive Director Sarah Bronson, recently donated her egg and crafts sales money to the therapeutic riding center in Windham.