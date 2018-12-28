Inside Standish

Tai Chi time

Senior Tai Chi classes are being held at Town Hall every Thursday, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. The fee is $40 for eight weeks and $30 for six. Registration on or before the Wednesday prior to the class is required. Register at Town Hall or at standishrec.com/info/activities.

Bridge Club back

The Bridge Club resumes their weekly Tuesday meetings on Tuesday, Jan. 8. The club meets from 1-4 p.m. in the Sebago Lake Room at the Standish Municipal Center. For more information, contact Kathy Murphy at 310-8015 or Judy Morton at 787-2325.

Drama Kids

Drama Kids, a 12-week acting program held at 3:20 p.m. Fridays at Edna Libby School for students ages 4-18, will begin Jan. 11. The fee is $150. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Dine for dog park

A fundraiser for the Standish Community Dog Park will be held from 4-9 p.m. Jan. 15 at Elsmere BBQ and Wood Grill, 476 Stevens Ave. in Portland. The restaurant will donate 8 percent of all food sales during that time to the dog park. There will be raffle prizes and a representative from the dog park will be present. For more information, call Standish Parks and Recreation at 642-2875 or email standish.mainedogpark@gmail.com.

Where’s lunch?

A mystery lunch trip to the Greater Portland area will be available to Standish seniors on Wednesday, Jan. 16. Transportation will be provided to the destination. The group will leave the Standish Municipal Center at 11 a.m. and return at 1:30 p.m. The trip will cost $5 per person plus the price of lunch. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.