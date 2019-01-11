Inside Standish

Dog park

Two fundraisers for the Standish Dog Park will be held this month. Mr. Bagel, 13 New Portland Road, Gorham, will donate 10 percent of all sales from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, to the dog park fund. At Smitty’s Cinema in Windham on Sunday, Jan. 20, all moviegoers bearing a special fundraiser card will be admitted for $10, $5 of which will go to the park. The fundraiser cards are available at Standish Parks and Recreation, Standish Hardware and by emailing standish.mainedogpark@gmail.com.

Paint with spirit

Spirited Paints, an adult painting class, will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, at the Standish Municipal Center. The instructor guide participants of all skill levels through the creation of their own painting. Snacks will be included. The cost is $45 per person. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Meditation class

Robert Beane, a Reiki master and holistic care practitioner, will lead a Meditation for Stress Management class at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Standish Municipal Center. The cost is $5 per person. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Mother/son Sportsfest

The Standish Recreation Department will hosting a night of sports for mothers and sons from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at George E. Jack School. Floor hockey, dodgeball, tag and obstacle courses are among the activities planned. Wear your sneakers and bring a water bottle. The event is free for moms and $10 for each child. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com.

Sebago Lake symposium

Scientists and community members will share their understanding and knowledge of Sebago Lake at a symposium hosted by the Portland Water District and Saint Joseph’s College from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at the college.

Topics will include fishery health, water quality, climate change impact, invasive plants, shoreline landscaping and citizen science, The free event will be open to the public and includes lunch. For information and to register, visit the “Sebago Lake Symposium” Facebook page.

