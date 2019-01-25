Inside Standish

Logo contest

The Standish Historical Society is holding a logo contest for seniors at Bonny Eagle High School.

The winning logo will be featured on the historical society’s Facebook page, in the museum and on T-shirts and coffee mugs. Entrees must be emailed by the March 31 deadline to standishhistoricalsociety@gmail.com.

Judging for first, second and third place will take place on Facebook by the number of likes. From those top three, the historical society officers committee will select the first-place winner.

For a list of rules and more information, visit the Standish Historical Society Facebook page.

Shelter helpers

Trips to the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland for children in grades 4 and 5 will be offered after school on Mondays, Feb. 4-25.

As volunteers, the kids will be taught to clean, prepare animal food and interact with the animals at the Westbrook shelter. Students will return to George E. Jack School at 5 p.m. The cost is $30 per student for all four weeks. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Tacos with friends

The Standish Recreation Department is hosting a seniors’ lunch trip on Wednesday, Feb. 6. The group will depart from the Municipal Center at 11 a.m. for lunch at a local Mexican restaurant. The trip will cost $5 per person, not including the price of lunch.

Valentine’s lunch

The Standish Recreation Department is collaborating with Gorham Recreation to host a Valentine’s lunch on Thursday, Feb. 14, in Gorham.

Maine storyteller Mike Harris will entertain, and the menu includes lasagna, meatballs, salad and dessert. Transportation to the Gorham Municipal Center will be offered, leaving the Standish Municipal Center at 10:45 a.m. The cost $19 per person. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

The Standish Historical Society seeks new logo for use in its museum, above, and on Facebook and gift items.