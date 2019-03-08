Inside Standish

Aroma Joe’s aids pantry

Aroma Joe’s in Standish has two upcoming benefits to help the Standish Food Pantry.

On Saturday, March 9, Aroma Joe’s is sponsoring a non-perishable Food Donation Day for Standish Food Pantry. Suggested foods include canned beans, peanut butter, rolled oats, canned chicken, brown rice and nuts. Donors will receive a free drink coupon for use on a return visit.

On Saturday, March 16, Aroma Joe’s will donate 10 percent of its Standish sales to the pantry.

Indoor flag football

A four week introductory indoor flag football course for children in grades 3-5 will begin March 14. The sessions will run each Thursday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. and will teach students the rules of the game as well as basic skills and drills. The course will cost $30 per student. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

St. Patrick’s Day

The Standish Recreation Department, in collaboration with other area town recreation departments, has planned a trip for seniors to Cape Elizabeth March 15 to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. The celebration will feature a catered boiled dinner and step dance performance by the Stillson School of Irish Dancers. The group will leave Standish Municipal Center at 10:25 a.m. and will return around 2 p.m. The trip will cost $25 per person. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activites.

See ‘Talented Kids’

Schoolhouse Arts Center’s “Truly Talented Kids” will be presented at 7 p.m. March 15-16 and 2 p.m. March 17. This cabaret-style show will include singers, dancers, a comedian, and more. All proceeds from the show will go toward the improvements to the Schoolhouse’s theater. For more information or to buy tickets, visit schoolhousearts.org or call 642-3743. Schoolhouse Arts is located at 16 Richville Road.

‘Dawnland’ screening

Saint Joseph’s College will host a free showing of “Dawnland,” a documentary about indigenous child removal in the United States during the 20th century, at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at the Alfond Hall Auditorium. A discussion will follow with Penthea Burns from Wabanaki REACH, an organization that successfully supported the Maine Wabanaki-State Child Welfare Truth and Reconciliation Commission. For more information, visit sjcme.edu/event/dawnland.

