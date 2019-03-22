Inside Standish

Dog park donation

State Farm agent local State Farm agent Luanne Cameron at Hannaford Plaza will make a $7 donation to the Standish Community Dog Park for each quote on auto, fire or life insurance that is requested and received through March 31. Those interested in receiving a quote should mention Quotes for Good and the dog park when making the request.

Trips with the Rec

The Standish Recreation Department will host a trip to the 2019 Maine Flower Show in Portland on Thursday, March 28. The group will leave the Standish Municipal Center at 12:30 p.m. and return at 4 p.m. The trip will cost $23 per person and will be limited to a group of 12.

On April 3, a trip is scheduled to the Portland Art Museum followed by lunch at a local restaurant. The group will leave the Municipal Center at 9:30 a.m. and return at 3 p.m. The cost is $21 per person and the group is limited to 12.

For more information and to register for either or both trips, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Easter Bunny breakfast

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny, with pancakes, photos with E.B., and an indoor Easter egg hunt, will be held Saturday, April 6, at the Standish Municipal Center. Breakfast begins at 8 a.m., requires pre-registration and is $5 per person for anyone over the age of 2 year. The egg hunt starts at 8:30 a.m. and is free. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Gem and mineral show

The 36th annual Maine Mineralogical and Geological Society’s Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 13, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Saint Joseph’s College. The show will feature local and international dealers displaying and selling a wide variety of minerals, fossils, jewelry and more. Admission for adults is $5; seniors and teens, $4; and kids under 12, free. For more information, visit mainemineralclub.org.