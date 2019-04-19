Inside Standish

Mah Jongg

Mah Jongg sessions for senior players familiar with the game and its rules are held from 9-11 a.m. Fridays at the Standish Municipal Center. For more information, contact Mary Lou Tracy at 642-2503.

Art museum

The Standish Recreation Department will host an April 24 trip to the Portland Art Museum followed by lunch at a local restaurant. The group will leave the Standish Municipal Center at 9:30 a.m. and return at 3 p.m. The trip will cost $21 per person and will be limited to 12 participants. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Nerf Night

Nerf Night will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. April 26 at George E. Jack Elementary for students in grades 2-6. Participants must bring their own eye protection and Nerf toys; Nerf darts will be supplied. The cost is $15 per student. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Augusta trip

The Standish Recreation Department has planned a May 1 excursion to the Maine State Museum and the Blaine House in Augusta with lunch after at Slates Bakery in Hallowell. The group will leave the Standish Municipal Center at 8:30 a.m. and return at 4 p.m. The cost is $19 per person. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Bird tour

A walking tour around Otter Pond and the Mountain Division Trail led by Nick Lund of Maine Audubon has been scheduled for 8 a.m. May 5. The tour will cost $14 per person. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

