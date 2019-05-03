Inside Standish

BEHS chorus in Augusta

The Bonny Eagle High School Chorus performed Thursday at the 28th Annual Interfaith Prayer Breakfast in Augusta. Gov. Janet Mills was the guest speaker at the event, and members of the 195th Army Band also performed. The event was held on the National Day of Prayer, a day to celebrate the diversity of all faiths.

Take a hike

The Standish Recreation Department is holding a group hike on the Mountain Division Trail starting at 9 a.m. May 8. Participants should wear proper footwear and bring a water bottle, bug repellent and sunscreen. The hike will cost $5 per person. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Painting class

Spirited Paints, an adult painting class, will be held at the Standish Municipal Center from 2-4 p.m. May 9. A local artist will guide participants of all skill levels through the creation of their own painting. Snacks will be included. The class is $45 per person. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Baccalaureate Mass

Bishop Robert P. Deeley will conduct a Baccalaureate Mass at 4:30 p.m. May 10 at Saint Joseph’s College. The Mass, during which students and faculty will march in procession, and the nurse pinning ceremony will also be livestreamed at sjcme.edu/commencement2019.

Farmers market back

Steep Falls Farmers Market opens for the season May 11. Local vendors will be selling a variety of produce, meat, baked goods and more. The market, available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, is located at the corners of routes 11 and 113 in Steep Falls.

SAD 6 senior citizens

Senior citizens living in SAD 6 are invited to a free turkey dinner at 4:45 p.m. May 16 at the Bonny Eagle High School cafeteria, 700 Saco Road, Standish. For more information and to RSVP, call 929-3831.