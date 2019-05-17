Inside Standish

New Monk in town

Saint Joseph’s College surprised over 500 students graduating at the 106th commencement ceremony May 11 by revealing a new Monk mascot.

The new Monk costume was made possible through the support of alumnus and trustee Colonel Solis of McLean, Virginia, according to Vice President and Chief Advancement Officer Joanne Bean. Solis worked with the advancement and athletics departments to enhance the presence of the Monk in the community, to better reflect the Monks logo currently used by the athletics teams and to serve as a reminder of the college’s core values.

Solis, who is the son of Cuban immigrants and a decorated Vietnam veteran, said, “When you’re a U.S. Marine, you remember and continue to live everything that it stands for. And when you’re a Monk, it’s also symbolic and meaningful for life. A mascot elevates the spirit of the entire student community on campus. I’m very pleased to give back to the college. ”

The Monks mascot at Saint Joseph’s College of Maine dates back to 1970. Saint Joseph’s is the only college or university in the United States, in any NCAA division, to have “Monks” as a mascot.

History talk

The Standish Historical Society will host Charles Ruby speaking on “Interesting Characters in Maine History” at 6 p.m. May 22 at the Thompson House Museum, 1 Ossipee Trail West. A donation of $5 is appreciated. For more information, visit standishhistoricalsociety.org.

Home Alone class

A Home Alone Class for children in grades 4-6 will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. May 23 at the Standish Municipal Center. The class focuses on building the confidence and safety skills needed to stay home alone. Children will be taught basic first aid, what to do in an emergency, food preparation and a number of other skills. Registration is $20 per child at standishrec.com/info/activities.

Seniors lunch

An Active Seniors lunch will be held May 29 at the Standish Municipal Center. All seniors from the community are welcome. The noon lunch will follow an 11 a.m. meeting. Reservations are required before May 23; call Donna Grovo at 675-3302.

Babysitter training

Child care, emergency care, basic first aid and more will be taught at a babysitter training class at 9 a.m. June 1 at the Standish Municipal Center. Students who complete the class will receive American Red Cross Babysitting certification. The cost is $72 per participant. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Dog park fundraiser

The Standish Community Dog Park is hosting a “Pups in the Park” fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Steep Falls Farmers’ Market on June 1. Events will include a fun walk, music, raffle prizes, an agility course, a dog show and more.

Registration is required for the walk along with a $25 registration fee, which comes with a T-shirt. Registration can be done online at standishrec.com or between 9:45-10:15 a.m. at the fundraiser (day of registration will be cash only). For more information, call Standish Parks and Recreation at 642-2875.

The new and improved Monk mascot made his debut last weekend at Saint Joseph’s College 106th commencement ceremony.