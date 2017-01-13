Inside Standish

Think plants and flowers

Susan Holland will speak on “Unusual Perennials” at the Tuesday, Feb. 7, meeting of the Wildridge Garden Club.

On Tuesday, March 7, Deborah Gideon will speak to the group about “Herbal Medicine in Colonial Times.”

“Using Native Plants for Wildlife” will be the topic of Maine Audubon naturalist Doug Hitchcock’s address to the club on Tuesday, April 4.

The garden club talks, all open to the public, are held at 7 p.m. at Standish Town Hall.

Talented kids wanted

The Blackbox Teens at Schoolhouse Arts Center are looking for performers ages 10-18 to participate in Schoolhouse Arts Center’s “Truly Talented Kids” cabaret. Singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, baton-twirlers and those with other talents can audition from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, and Sunday, Jan. 15, at Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road/Route 114, in Standish.

Contestants should come prepared with two to five minutes of their talent. Bring your own music on a CD or be ready to play it yourself.

Performances will be at 7 p.m. on March 3-4, and participants must be able to perform at both shows.

For more information, go to www.schoolhousearts.org, visit the Schoolhouse Arts Facebook page, email schoolhousearts@gmail.com or call 642-3743.

‘Plaza Suite’ auditions

Schoolhouse Arts Center has scheduled auditions for its first show of the 2017 season, “Plaza Suite” by Neil Simon. Directed by Jerry Walker, auditions for the classic comedy will be held Wednesday, Jan. 25, and Thursday, Jan. 26, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road/Route 114. Callbacks will be Friday, Jan. 27, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Show dates are April 7-23. Audition monologues are available to view ahead of time at www.schoolhousearts.org. Additional audition information can also be found there. Please direct any questions to Danny Gay, daniel.c.gay@gmail.com.

