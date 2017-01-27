Inside Standish

Derby day

The Horne Pond Ice Fishing Derby on Pequawket Lake in Limington is being held Saturday, Jan. 28. This year, its 13th, the derby is partnering with the Standish Fish & Game Club and the Wounded Heroes Program of Maine.

The Standish Fish & Game Club is a family-oriented outdoor club for outdoor enthusiasts, serving local outdoor people and the local community. The Wounded Heroes Program of Maine is an all-volunteer organization that was established in 2008 to support wounded veterans when they return home after being injured in the line of duty.

In addition to the fishing, door prizes and raffles will be part of the derby, along with special activities for children and technique instruction for the whole family.

A Pre-Registration Ice Block Party will be held at Camp Moy Mo Da Yo on Pequawket Lake from 4-9 p.m Friday, Jan. 27, with music, a campfire, food, and fun!

Registration on the day of the derby starts at 4 a.m, and the derby runs from 5:15 a.m.-3 p.m. The Kids Casting Contest will be held a 10 a.m.

Awards and prize presentations begin at 3:30 pm.

For more information, contact Peter at 572-5865, email icefishforkids@gmail.com or see www.hornepondderby.com.

Garden Club topic change

Aaron Parker of Edgewood Nursery will speak on seed saving at the Tuesday, Feb. 7, meeting of the Wildridge Garden Club. The previously scheduled talk on unusual perennials will be saved for next year.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.

Standish Municipal Center

Free flick

“Sunshine Cleaning” (R) will be shown at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 14, in the Watchic Lake Room at the Standish Munipal Center. Reservations are encouraged. Call 642-2875.

Skate away

Both town ice rinks, at Johnson Field and Mill Street Park are ready for skating.

At the Steep Falls Library

Tuesdays – Story Hour, 10 a.m.

Wednesdays – Knitting Group, 10 a.m.-noon.

Next bean supper, Saturday, Feb. 4, 4:30-6 p.m.

