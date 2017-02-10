Inside Standish

Register now

to play ball

Register now to play ball

The final registration for Standish Little League Baseball and Softball will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Jack Elementary School cafeteria. Those interested can find the forms at standishll.org and fill them out in advance. Registration can also be made online.

Let go of those Legos

for a good cause

Let go of those Legos for a good cause

Bonny Eagle Robotics Team 133 is collecting unopened Lego kits for patients at the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital at Maine Medical Center. Talk to a team member about donating, or contact the team at: bertrobotics@gmail.com.

Bus trip to ‘superhero’

garden show in Boston

Bus trip to 'superhero' garden show in Boston

The Recreation Department is organizing a trip for seniors to the Boston Flower Show on Thursday, March 23. Participants will travel by motor coach to the Seaport World Trade Center in Boston to enjoy the "Superheroes of the Garden." Following in the tradition of Comic-Con, the huge celebration of comic books, video games and popular culture, this year's Flower Show will be a veritable Horti-con, honoring the crusaders, innovative tools and legendary plants helping to make us all champions in the battle for garden supremacy. Leave at 8 a.m. from the Gorham Municipal Center or at 8:20 a.m. from the Scarborough Park and Ride at Exit 42, near Cabela's. The cost is $55 with lunch on your own. The deadline to register is Thursday, Feb. 23.

Residents should get

ready for rumbles

Residents should get ready for rumbles

Maine DOT will install centeline rumble strips along portions of the Route 25 corridor this year, generally in areas where the speed limit exceeds 45 mph.

Over the past 10 years Maine has experienced over 8,000 head-on crashes resulting in 355 fatalities and more than 1,100 serious injuries. National experience indicates a long-term 40 percent to 60 percent reduction in head-on fatalities in areas where centerline rumble strips have been installed, according to the DOT.

Latest goings-on

at the library

Latest goings-on at the library

The Book Group meets on the third Monday of each month. This month's selection is "Commonwealth," Ann Patchett.

Story Hour is held every Tuesday morning at 10.

The knitting group meets from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays.

A few spaces for new vendors are available for the Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market, which will resume in May. If interested, call Paula at 899-8738.

