Inside Standish

Keep on skating

Lighted skating rinks at Mill Street and Johnson Field are available. For more information, contact Standish Recreation at 642-6514.

Meet the Author

Christopher Morin will speak about his books, “A Tale of Life & War,” “The Besieged,” “The Rebel’s Wrath” and “Three Labs A Lifetime” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Steep Falls Library. Light refreshments will be served.

Morin was born, raised and currently resides in Portland. He received a journalism degree from the University of Maine, is a history enthusiast and has enjoyed creative writing since penning his first short story back in second grade.

Active Senior Citizens

The Active Senior Citizens group is open to all seniors of the Standish community. No invitation is necessary, but reservations are required. Each month brings a new educational topic or entertainment for the group to share. Lunch, social and a brief business meeting included.

The group meets at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month in the Sebago Lake Room at the Standish Municipal Center. The catered lunch by Personal Touch Catering is available for $6. For lunch reservations, call Donna Grovo at 675-3302 by the Thursday prior to each lunch.

For the first meeting of each month, please bring non-perishable items for the local food pantry.

At the Library

Hours: Mondays and Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Story Hour: Tuesdays, 10-11 a.m.

Knitting: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to noon

Book Group: Third Monday, 11 a.m.

