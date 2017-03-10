Inside Standish

Remembering John Gould’s

work with lots of laughs

If you love Maine and you love humor, you can get a taste of both at the Steep Falls Library at 11 a.m. Monday, March 20.

The library is featuring a collective review of the work of the late John Gould, satirist, essayist and keen observer of human nature. Gould’s daughter, Kathy Christy, will share her experiences growing up.

Spots open at market

The Steep Falls Library Farmers & Artisans Market will be starting up again in May, and there are a few spots still available for new vendors. If interested, call 899-8738.

The market operates from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturdays. The exacting opening date will be announced.

Food and fun

Standish Active Seniors and Standish Parks & Recreation have some Live Entertainment and Lunch events coming up that are open to all.

On April 12, Memory Lane Entertainment presents an interactive show to highlight the year 1956 with trivia, “Name that song,” sing-a-longs and rare footage. Take a look back at the top songs, best movies and the funniest TV shows.

Lighthouse Jubilees, a local energized singing duo who have been performing the Golden Oldies together since 1996, will entertain on April 26. They sing mostly songs from the 1950s and before, but are happy to take requests as well.

David Shikes, a New England comedic storyteller, will share stories and clever jokes on May 10.

Members can continue to sign up with Donna Grovo, 675-3302, to reserve lunch. Nonmembers can register with Standish Parks and Recreation for the individual day(s) you’d like to attend. The cost is $8 per event. Advance registration is required. The events are held at the Standish Municipal Center.

