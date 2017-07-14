Inside Standish

Saturday, market day

The Steep Falls Library Farmers and Artisans Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday.

Patronage benefits a number of non-profit organizations, including the library, Bonny Eagle Robotics and the animal shelter medical fund, Wanda’s Angels.

Flying high

Schoolhouse Arts Center is performing a musical production of the classic tale of “Peter Pan” through July 30.

The production includes stunts performed with the help of world-class flying and production experts. Performances will be held at the Schoolhouse Arts Center on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m.

For more information or to reserve tickets, call 642-3743 or email schoolhousearts@gmail.com.

Historical society sale

The Standish Historical Society will hold a yard sale at the Old Red Church from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 15.

All money made from items sold will go toward the society’s building fund.