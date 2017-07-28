Inside Standish

New flags flying

Eight flagpoles flying military flags have been raised at Steep Falls Park as part of an effort headed by Steep Falls resident Don Miner and members of the Standish Lions Club.

The poles were raised on July 14, and now fly POW/MIA, Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, National Guard and Merchant Marines flags.

Dinosaurs in town

The Schoolhouse Arts Center will perform “Dinosaurs Before Dark” Aug. 4-5 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 5-6 at 2 p.m.

The play is a retelling of the first book from the beloved children’s book series, “The Magic Tree House,” by Mary Pope Osborne. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students and seniors, and $5 for children under 5.

The arts center is located at 15 Richville Road.

Bonus camp

The Standish Recreation Department will hold a “bonus week” of rec camp Aug. 14-18, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for children in kindergarten through sixth grade.

The camp will feature daily field trips to local parks, beaches and playgrounds. To find more details and register, go to standishrec.com/info/activities.

Town board openings

The town is searching for candidates to fill various vacant board seats. Applications are being accepted for seats on the Assessment Review Board, Budget Committee, Historic Preservation Commission, SAD 6 Board of Directors, Planning Board Area 4, Recreation Committee, Recycling Committee and Saco River Community TV Board of Directors.

For more information, call Mary Chapman at 642-4678 or apply online at standish.org.

Library Book Club

The Steep Falls Library Book Club meets at 11 a.m. on the third Monday of every month.

August’s featured book is “The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead. For more information, call Wim Schimmer at 675-3147.

Scholarship winner

Bonny Eagle High School student Sage Williams, of Standish has been awarded a $1,000 Good Science Scholarship by Poland Spring alongside 17 other Maine students.

The award is given to high school seniors planning to pursue a post-secondary education in life science, physical science, earth science, engineering or environmental science or policy. In addition to the scholarships, the students received an invitation to dinner and a tour of Poland Spring’s local bottling facility.

Family paddle

Starting this Saturday, the Standish Recreation Department will offer a four-hour family kayak and paddleboard session on Sebago Lake in partnership with Sebago Trails Paddling Company.

For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Bonny Eagle graduate and Standish resident Sage Williams accepts her Poland Spring scholarship from Hollis plant manager Cameron Lorrain.