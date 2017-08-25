Inside Standish

Out to Lunch

The Standish Recreation Department will host a seniors’ day “Out to Lunch” on Wednesday, Aug. 30. The group will depart from the Municipal Center at 11 a.m.

The lunch will take place at a mystery location in the Greater Portland area. The trip will cost $5 per person, not including the cost of the lunch.

Tai Chi classes

Senior Tai Chi classes will be held at the Town Hall every Thursday from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

The fee for an eight-week class is $40. Registration on or before the Wednesday prior to the class is required. Register at Town Hall or at www.standishrec.com/info/activities.

PTO meeting

The first Parent Teacher Organization meeting of the school year will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at the George E. Jack Cafeteria at Edna Libby Elementary School. The school is located at 45 Fort Hill Road.

Aqua fitness

Saint Joseph’s College will host aqua fitness classes until Sept. 4. Morning and night classes are offered, with morning classes taking place in shallow water and intended for all ability levels.

Morning classes take place Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 8-9 a.m., and night classes on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 6:30-7:30 p.m. The fee for each class is $7.