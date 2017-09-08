Inside Standish

Saint Joseph’s pool open

Saint Joseph’s College’s pool is now open to the public for lap and open swims for the semester.

Admission is free to students, faculty, alumni and children under age 6 and $6 for community members. Ten-visit punch passes are also available for $30 for Standish residents or $40 for non-residents.

For the schedule of operating hours, go to sjcme.edu/life-and-community/aquatics/oncampus.

Kids Harvest

Kids Harvest, a program to teach children how to harvest the summer’s crops for the local food pantry, will be held from 3:30-4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Richville Library.

Children will also hear a story, take part in a craft and enjoy a craft.

The library is located at 743 Richville Road. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Book club

The Steep Falls Library monthly book club will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18. This month’s book is “Lost City of the Monkey God, ” by Douglas Preston.

For more information, contact Wim Schimmer at 675-3147.

College welcomes families

Father Michael Seavey led a Family Welcome Mass on Aug. 25 to celebrate the beginning of the new school year at Saint Joseph’s College.

The Mass welcomed the incoming class of 304 students as well as their families, and aimed to bring the community together prior to the beginning of classes on Aug. 28.

Students, family and faculty gather for Saint Joseph’s College’s Welcome Mass.