Inside Standish

Senior line dancing

The Standish Recreation Department is hosting senior line dancing classes at the Standish Town Hall every Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., until the end of October.

Classes cost $40 per eight-week session, $20 per four-week session or $8 per class for those registering after the start of a session. For more information and to register, visit www.standishrec.com/info/activities.

Trip to the fair

The Standish Recreation Department will providegtransportation to the Fryeburg Fair on Oct. 3. The group will leave at 8:30 a.m. and return at 3 p.m.

This trip will take place on the fair’s Senior Day, so admission for anyone over the age of 65 will be free. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Lecture at Saint Joseph’s

“We Will Remember Them: Public Memorials and National Character,” a lecture by Richard Hyde, Ph.D., will examine the memorials and monuments in central Washington and their significance in American culture.

The lecture will be held on Oct 4 at 3 p.m in the Alfond Hall Auditorium at Saint Joseph’s College and is open to the public.

The Memory Lane

Video footage of the musical history of Old Orchard Pier will be screened at Town Hall on Oct 4 at 10 a.m. The footage will cover acts from Rudy Vallee to Glen Miller and Tommy D’Orsey.

Admission for the event will be $3. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

“Dracula”

The Schoolhouse Arts Center will be performing an adaptation of Bram Stoker’s classic novel “Dracula” in October.

Performances will be held Oct. 6-15 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. For more information and to reserve tickets, visit schoolhousearts.org. The theater is located at 15 Richville Road.

Otter Pond 5K

Join the VIPS (Volunteers in Police Service) on Oct. 15 for a kid’s run and a walk or run 5K fundraiser through the Otter Pond Trails. The VIPS are a self-funded organization built to assist local law enforcement in a variety of ways.

The kid’s run and the 5K will begin at Johnson Field on 89 Chadbourne Road at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., respectively. Pre-registration will cost $5 for kids, $20 for adults and $45 for families. Race day registration will cost $7 for kids, $25 for adults and $50 for families. To register online, email Michael@3craceproductions.com.

Ben Macri as Dr. Seward, Dan Allard as Van Helsing and Gerald Davis as John Harker surround Tom Ferent as Dracula as Emily Eberhart as Renfield hides out of sight during a rehearsal of “Dracula” at Schoolhouse Arts Center.