Inside Standish

Rotaract Club chartered

Three local Rotary Clubs – Bridgton, Sebago Lake and Westbrook – have come together to sponsor the newly Chartered Rotaract Club at Saint Joseph’s College.

Rotaract clubs bring together people ages 18-30 to exchange ideas with leaders in the community, develop leadership and professional skills, and have fun through service.

For more information contact: Austin.Bear@sjcme.edu or Sheila Rollins at wwwings@megalink.net

Schoolhouse Arts fundraiser

The Schoolhouse Arts Center has begun its annual fund raising.

In 2017, the focus was placed on exterior improvements to the building. In 2018, fund raising will continue to go toward replacing the theater’s furnace as well as other building improvements.

Any donation is appreciated. To help, donate at schoolhousearts.org or mail a check to Schoolhouse Arts Center, P.O. Box 140 Standish, Maine.

Library Christmas Fair

Steep Falls Library will hold its 6th annual Christmas Fair on Saturday, Nov. 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Among the items for sale will be handmade decorated wreaths, baked goods and handcrafted jewelry. Lunch will also be offered, featuring vegetarian chili or fish chowder. Donuts and muffins will also be available at the Coffee Corner.

All proceeds will benefit the Steep Falls Library Heating Fund and Wanda’s Angels of Maine, an organization helping animals in need.

Charette benefit concert

Children’s singer-songwriter Rick Charette and the Bubble Gum Band will play at Saint Joseph’s College’s 27th annual Holiday Benefit Concert at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3.

Attendees are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy in lieu of admission. All donations will go to benefit children of the Sebago, Raymond, Standish and Windham areas.

Stone Mountain Arts Center

The Standish Recreation Center’s “Out and About” program for seniors has scheduled a visit to Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield on Nov. 29. The visit will include a home-cooked meal and music performed by Carol Noonan.

The trip will last from 9:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. and cost $39 per person. The registration deadline is set for Nov. 21. For more information, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Children’s singer-songwriter Rick Charette and the Bubble Gum Band will play at Saint Joseph’s College’s 27th annual Holiday Benefit Concert Dec. 3.

Joe Barth, president of the Bridgton Rotary Club, left; Cyndy Bell, president of the Sebago Lake Rotary Club; Austin Bear, president of the Rotaract Club of Saint Joseph’s College; Dave Undershill, district governor of the 7780; and Bill Chadwick, president of the Westbrook Rotary Club celebrate the forming of the Rotaract Club