Inside Standish

Gingerbread house decorating

Students in grades 2 to 5 and their families are invited to decorate gingerbread houses at the Standish Municipal Center on Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 4:30 p.m. The houses will be constructed in advance, and there will be frosting and candies provided for decorating. Admission will be $18. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Red Cross Blood drive

The Red Cross will be holding a blood drive at Standish Town Hall on Monday, Dec. 18, from 2 to 7 p.m. For more information or to make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Animal shelter helpers

Children in grades 2 to 5 can take trips to the Animal Refuge League in Westbrook to volunteer. While volunteering, they will learn many useful skills, including cleaning, making food for the animals, and interacting with the animals.

Students can be picked up Edna Libby and George E. Jack Elementary Schools, and will be dropped off at George E. Jack School at 5:45 p.m. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

