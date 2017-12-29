Inside Standish

Time to skate

The Mill Street Park and Johnson Field ice rinks have been frozen and prepared for skating, and lights have been set up for night skating. Both rinks are open now to the public.

Town Hall meetings

The Standish Town Hall will be holding multiple town meetings in the coming weeks.

Third Party Review and Capital Improvements Committee meetings will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 2, at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. respectively, and a Finance Committee meeting will be held on Monday, Jan. 8 at 4 p.m.

All meetings will be held in the Watchic Lake Room at Town Hall.

Tennis lessons

The Standish Recreation Department is offering an indoor tennis program this winter. The program will teach students the basics of playing tennis, a well as a number of other skills.

Students will be transported by bus to Grand Slam Tennis in Falmouth for the classes.

There will be two sessions, with three classes in each session. Session 1 begins on Wednesday, Jan. 10, and will cost $110 per student. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Animal Shelter Helpers

The third session of the Animal Shelter Helpers program will begin Thursday, Jan. 11. Children in grades 2 to 5 can take trips to the Animal Refuge League in Westbrook to volunteer. Duties will include cleaning, making food for the animals and interacting with the animals.

Students will be picked up Edna Libby and George E. Jack Elementary Schools, and will be dropped off at George E. Jack School at 5:45 p.m. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

