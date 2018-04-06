Inside Standish

Mad Science

For six weeks beginning on April 11, Mad Science programs will be held at George E. Jack School for children grades K-5. The programs will focus on engineering, allowing students access to hands-on projects and learning exactly how things work. Sessions will begin every Wed. at 3:15 p.m. and will run for an hour. The fee for all six sessions will be $85. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com.

Active senior lunch

Active seniors’ lunches this month will be held on April 11 and 25. All seniors from the Standish community are welcome though reservations must be made by the Thursday before each lunch. The meetings will begin at 11 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. To make a reservation, contact Donna Grovo at 675-3302.

Business presentation

Geoff & Mike Howe from Howe & Howe Technologies will speak at Saint Joseph’s College on Wednesday, April 11 at 10 a.m. in the Alfond Center. The business duo will speak about their mission and the guiding principles that have carved their path to success. A funny, heartwarming, and inspirational talk for students and professionals.This event is FREE and open to the public.For planning purposes, please RSVP to Steve McFarland at 893-6636 or smcfarland@sjcme.edu if you plan to attend. More information and videos of their high-speed tanks can be seen at http://www.ripsawtank.com/.

The Niceties

The Standish Recreation Center will be providing transportation and tickets to “The Niceties” April 19 at Portland Stage. This two-person drama centers around a black student and her white professor, their differing opinions on the student’s paper about slavery and the American Revolution, and the fallout of their disagreement.

The bus from Standish Municipal Center will depart at 1 p.m. and return after the show. Tickets and transportation will cost $39 per person. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com.

“Harvey”

The Schoolhouse Arts Center will be holding performances of the play “Harvey” Friday through Sunday, April 13-21. The play focuses on Elwood P. Dowd and his best friend Harvey, a six-foot tall invisible rabbit. When Elwood begins to embarrass his family with tales of Harvey, they conspire to have him committed to a sanitarium, but not everything goes according to plan. Friday and Saturday performances will be held at 7:30 p.m., while Sunday performances will be at 2 p.m. To reserve tickets, visit schoolhousearts.org or call 642-3743.

American Legion potluck

American Legion Post 128, originally chartered as Kenison-Hooper Post 128 before losing its charter in the 1980s, was resurrected in 2006 as Standish Memorial Post 128. Many members with ties to the original post remained, however, and an effort began to regain the name on the original charter.

The Kenison-Hooper Post 128 charter was recently approved. A potluck dinner to celebrate will be held at the post on April 12 at 6 p.m., followed by the presentation of the charter at 7 p.m.