Inside Standish

Gubernatorial forum

The Saint Joseph’s College Political Science Club will be hosting a GOP Gubernatorial Primary Forum at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Apr. 25. The event, organized by the Standish Republican Town Committee, will be held in the Viola George Auditorium in Alfond Hall at Saint Joseph’s College.

The forum will include candidates Shawn Moody of Gorham, Ken Fredette of Newport, Mary Mayhew of China, and Garrett Mason of Lisbon. The event will be free and open to the public. For more information, contact Will Hamilton at 207-939-8558 or willh234@roadrunner.com.

Red Cross Blood drive

The American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive at Standish Town Hall on Saturday, April 21, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

For more information or to make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Tea house

The Standish Recreation Department will be hosting a trip for seniors to the Clipper Merchant Tea House in Bridgton on Thursday, Apr. 26. The trip will include tea, soup, tea sandwiches, and desserts. Transportation will be provided, departing from the Standish Municipal Center at 11 a.m. and returning at 2:30 p.m. The trip will cost $36. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com.

Mother/Son Sportsfest

The Standish Recreation Department will be hosting a night of sports for mothers and sons in grades two to six on Friday, April 27 from 7 – 8:30 p.m. at George E. Jack School. A variety of sports and games will be played including floor hockey, dodgeball, tag, and obstacle courses. Be sure to bring athletic clothes, sneakers, and a water bottle. The event will be free for mothers, and $10 per child. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com.

Schoolhouse Arts

The Schoolhouse Arts Center will be holding performances of “Sammy’s, The Greatest College Bar in the History of Mankind” May 4 – 6. Sammy’s follows the story of three former bartenders who gather at their old college bar after the death of a friend to reminisce about the good old days. Friday and Saturday performances will be 7 p.m., and Sunday will be at 2 p.m. Tickets will cost $10 each.