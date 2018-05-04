Inside-Standish

Tennis day

St. Peter’s Grand Slam Tennis will offer a free tennis day in partnership with Standish Parks and Recreation. Boys and girls ages 8-14 will be introduced to tennis with a number of drills and tips for playing the game. The event will be held on May 6 from 1:30-3 p.m. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com

Parks exploration

Standish Parks and Recreation will offer a trip for seniors to the free parks of Southern Maine. These parks offer scenic views and low-level hiking opportunities. Transportation will be provided and will leave Standish Municipal Center on May 8 at 9 a.m. The group will return at 12 p.m. The trip will cost $5 per person. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com.

Kickball club

A kickball club will meet 3:30-4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays beginning May 8 at the George E. Jack Elementary School. The club will teach children the basic rules of the game and offer friendly competition each week. The club will cost $20 per child. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com.

Track and field

The Maine Recreation and Parks Association Track and Field Program will be held in May for students in grades K-5. The program teaches students the basics of track and field events in a fun environment promoting physical fitness. Students will even have the chance to qualify for a local, regional, and state meet after the program.

Sessions will be held on Thursdays, May 10-June 7, 3:30-4:30 p.m. The program will cost $35 per child. For more information, to register, or to register as a volunteer, visit standishrec.com.

Ultimate frisbee

Standish Parks and Recreation will host an introductory ultimate frisbee program on Mondays, May 14-June 11, 3:30-4:30 p.m at the George E. Jack Elementary School. The program will teach students the basics of frisbee and provide a place to play. The program will cost $25 per child. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com.

Hard of hearing community

Maine’s first hard of hearing community connection will be held on Thursday, May 24, 4-7 p.m. at Maine Educational Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, 1 Mackworth Island, Falmouth. Anyone who is hard of hearing or knows someone who is hard of hearing is welcome.

There will be several displays, including a hearing loop, cart demo, and more. A light snack will also be offered.

To RSVP, contact Debra Bare-Rogers at 207-797-7656 for voice calls, 207-766-7111 for video phone, or DRogers@drme.org.

Seedling sale

Saint Joseph’s College will host a seedling sale at the Stone Barn on Whites Bridge Road, across the street from the college, on the last two weekends of May. Through the college’s Institute for Local Food Systems Innovation initiative, environmental science students have been cultivating the seeds over the last semester including annuals, perennials, basil, tomatoes, and cucumbers. The event is on May 18 and 25, 3-7 p.m., and May 19-20 and 26-27, 8 a.m-3p.m.

Water treatment tour

National Drinking Water Week is May 6-12 and on Wednesday, May 9 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. the Sebago Lake Water Treatment Facility, at 2 White Rock Road, Standish invites the public to explore the vital role water plays in our daily lives. Portland Water District disinfects an average of 21 million gallons of drinking water per day. During the tour, you will learn about the three treatment techniques and visit the state-of-the art laboratory where scientists will discuss how the quality and safety of your drinking water is tested. This event is free and is geared toward an adult audience. Please register online by May 7 at pwd.org or 207-774-5961 x 3659.