Inside Standish

Walker’s play on stage

In June, playwright Jerry Walker will present “Now I Lay Me Down To Sleep” at the Schoolhouse Arts Center next month. This one-act performance follows Julie, a young student, as she struggles to make it through each day and contends with the social complexity of high school and a troubling home life.

Walker, a Standish native, has worked in theater for most of his life, teaching band and theater in Gray, Westbrook, Millinocket and South Paris. Since retiring, he has acted and directed plays and musicals across southern Maine, as well as appearing in independent films. Walker also has written several screenplays and is one of the founders of the Daytime Players, a theater group for seniors. He first presented “Now I Lay Me Down To Sleep” in 1997 at the Northern Maine One Act Play Festival. The play since has been performed a number of times throughout Maine.

Performances will be held June 1-3. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $14 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. The Schoolhouse Arts Center is located at 16 Richville Road in Standish. For more information or to buy tickets online, visit schoolhousearts.org.

Kids Harvest begins

Kids Harvest, a four-week program designed to help children in grades K-5 learn to grow and harvest food for the local food pantry, starts this Friday, May 18, and runs through June 8 at the Richville Library. The program, from 3:30-4:45 p.m., will include a story read by the librarian, a craft and a snack. Transportation will be provided by the Standish Recreation Department. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Trips for seniors

On May 22, the Standish Recreation Department will host a bus trip for seniors to Southport for lunch at the Newagen Seaside Inn. The trip will cost $48 per person and will include lunch and transportation. The bus will leave Standish Municipal Center at 10 a.m and return at 5 p.m.

A guided tour of the Museums of Old York is scheduled for May 31. The group will leave the municipal center at 9:30 a.m., stop for lunch at the Stonewall Kitchen Cafe and then tour the museums’ buildings, scenic paths and waterfront views. Return is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. The trip will cost $15 per person.

For more information on the trips and and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Plant sale

The Wildridge Garden Club will hold a plant sale a Standish Town Hall on Saturday, June 2, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale will include perennials, herbs, craft items, and more, along with gardening advice from members of the club.

Walker