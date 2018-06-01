Inside Standish

Home alone class

A class aimed at building the confidence and safety skills students in grades 4-6 need to stay home alone will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. June at the Standish Municipal Center. Basic first aid, what to do in an emergency, food preparation and a number of other skills will be taught. The cost is $20. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Park exploration

Standish Parks and Recreation is offering a trip for seniors June 5 to the free parks of Southern Maine. These parks offer scenic views and low-level hiking opportunities. The cost is $5. The group will leave Standish Municipal Center at 9 a.m. and return at noon. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Pickleball clinic

A free pickleball instructional clinic will be held at the Johnson Field tennis courts on June 6 from 6-7 p.m. The clinic is open to all ages and will teach the rules of the sport at a level appropriate for beginners. For more information, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Babysitter training

The American Red Cross is hosting a babysitter training class for kids 11-14 on June 9 at the Standish Municipal Center. The training will teach students the basics of babysitting, including first aid, business and emergency procedures. The class will run from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Out to lunch

A group of seniors will travel to Greater Portland June 14 to enjoy lunch at a surprise restaurant. Transportation will be provided, leaving from Standish Municipal Center at 11 a.m. and returning around 1:30 p.m. The trip will cost $5 per person, not including the price of lunch. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.