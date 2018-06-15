Inside Standish

Summer Spectacular

The 9th annual Standish Summer Spectacular will take place June 21-23 throughout town.

Activities on June 21 will run from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Sebago Lake Public Boat Launch and will include food trucks, games, a rock wall and more.

Festivities on June 22 take place 6:30-10 p.m. at Standish Memorial Park and will feature food, games and fireworks.

Events will run throughout the day on June 23, including a pancake breakfast from 6:30-9:30 a.m. at the Standish Congregational Church, a parade from Randall Road to the Oak Hill Connector from 10-11 a.m., and a barbecue dinner and concert at Steep Falls Library from 4-7 p.m.

For more information and a full schedule of events, visit standishrec.com.

Golf tub challenge

The Standish Historical Society will be holding a fundraiser challenge from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 23 at the Field of Dreams Golf Range on Route 25.

The challenge is to get a hole-in-one in a tub. The cost is $5 for 15 shots and there will be several prizes to choose from if successful. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the Standish Historical Society Museum.

Dog Park fundraising

The Standish Community Dog Park Group will be running multiple fundraisers over the coming weeks.

On June 23, the group will be at the Standish Summer Spectacular Marketplace at George E. Jack school with homemade dog treats, goodie bags and raffles. Also available at the Marketplace and the parade will be fundraiser cards for Smitty’s Cinema. The theater, when presented with the cards June 28, will donate $5 to the dog park with each $10 admission.

On July 1, Papa’s Ice Cream will donate the proceeds from all doggie dish ice cream sales to the dog park. For more information, contact the Standish Recreation Department at 642-2875, email standish.mainedogpark@gmail.com, or join the Facebook group “Standish Community Dog Park.”

Mah jongg

Mah jongg sessions for senior players familiar with the game and its rules are being held on Fridays from 9-11 a.m. at the Standish Municipal Center. For more information, contact Mary Lou Tracy at 642-2503.

Yoga

The Standish Recreation Department is holding two yoga classes for all skill levels throughout June and early July.

The recurring Friday Yoga class takes place weekly at Town Council chambers from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Yoga on the Beach will be held July 7 from 10-11 a.m. at Rich Memorial Beach. Participants should bring a yoga mat, towel and water. Other items that are recommended are two yoga blocks, a yoga strap and a blanket or bolster. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com.