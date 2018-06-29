Inside Standish

Kids make big donation

Edna Libby Elementary School celebrated a successful “Pennies for Patients” fundraiser for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society on June 14 with a special school assembly.

The school raised $1,038 and presented the donation to a Leukemia and Lymphoma Society representative at the assembly. The school has held the fundraiser annually since 2012 over three weeks in May.

Students this year were introduced to the fundraiser through a video, made by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, about a young boy named Sam, who had been recently been diagnosed with blood cancer. The video shows children from Sam’s school banding together to raise money as a “hero squad.”

Edna Libby nurse Jessi Woodman said the “hero” theme, not to mention a promised reward of being able to throw pies in teachers’ and staff members’ faces, is what drove students to raise such a large amount this year.

More than 250 students in 17 classes participated, which engendered a sense of friendly competition within the school. The top class, taught by Linda Sparks, raised $216 and was given the honor of throwing the pies at the assembly.

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society began Pennies for Patients, their elementary- and middle-school level fundraising program, in 1993. All proceeds collected go toward blood cancer research and medical assistance for families of patients. So far, they have raised $600,000 of their annual $750,000 goal, though donations are still being collected.

For more information and to donate, visit http://events.lls.org/pages/ma/EdnaLibbySchool-2018.

Tai Chi

Tai Chi classes are held at the Standish Municipal Center every Thursday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. The fee for an eight-week class is $40. Registration on or before the Wednesday prior to the class is required. For more information or to register, go the municipal center or visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Active Senior Lunch

All seniors in the Standish community are welcome to Active Senior Citizens of Standish lunches July 11 and 25 at the Standish Municipal Center. The group’s meetings begin at 11 a.m., followed by lunch at noon. Reservations must be made by the

Thursday before each lunch by calling Donna Grovo, 675-3302.

Evening paddleboard, anyone?

The Standish Recreation Department is offering a two-part adult education paddleboarding class on July 12 and 19. The sessions, 6-7:30 p.m., will first teach the basics and safety of paddleboarding, while the second will allow students to use their new skills.

The fee is $39. For more information and to register, go to standishrec.com/info/activities.

Historical Society yard sale

The Standish Historical Society will host its annual yard sale on July 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Old Red Church on Oak Hill Road. All profits will go toward the Historical Society’s building fund.

