Inside Standish

Catch a trout or two

The Standish Fish and Game Club will host its second annual Sebago Lake Trout Tournament this Saturday, July 14, from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Prizes will be paid per boat on the heaviest combined weight of the boat’s five largest legal lake trout. First, second and third place winners will receive $400, $200 and $100,

respectively.

Entry will cost $40 per boat. For more information call 615-6996, email

standishfishandgameclub@gmail.com, or visit the Standish Fish and Game Club Facebook page.

Visit Solla Sollew

The Schoolhouse Arts Center is holding performances of “Seussical: The Musical” through July 29. The show will feature many of Dr. Seuss’s beloved characters alongside a variety of songs inspired by his stories.

Performances will be on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., and Sundays at 5 p.m. Tickets are $19 for adults, $17 for students and seniors. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit schoolhousearts.org or call 642-3743.

Bread and jam at market

Steep Falls Library’s farmers and artisans market is now open every Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon until Labor Day. Vendors offer a wide variety of items including baked goods, plants, vegetables and jams. Proceeds benefit the library’s programs, Bonny Eagle robotics, Wanda’s Angels’ animal shelter fund and more.

Tennis camp in town

St. Peter’s Grand Slam Tennis is offering a week-long tennis camp July 16-20 in partnership with Standish Parks and Recreation. Sessions, from 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. will be available for both beginner and intermediate players, with lessons and drills tuned to each skill level.

Sessions will take place at Johnson Field Tennis Courts. Participants should bring a tennis racket, sneakers, a water bottle, and sunscreen. The cost is $150 per student. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com.

