Inside Standish

Jet ski prize useful

Standish resident Paula Christensen recently won a Yamaha EX Waverunner, , the prize in a two-month fundraising raffle held by Evergreen Credit Union. The raffle took in $6,100, which will go toward helping local non-profits.

Jim Davenport, president of Long Lake Marina and donor of the Waverunner, drew the winning ticket.

The prize is an especially timely one for Paula Christensen. “My sister is currently battling pancreatic cancer, and I visit her regularly to make sure that I get in as many visits as possible. But she lives across the lake from me, and it takes about 20 minutes in the car,” Christensen said in a press release. “Well, today that just changed. Now I can see her quickly, and it will be so much easier. I had a good feeling about winning. I guess someone was looking over us.”

‘Aladdin Kids’ on stage

The Schoolhouse Arts Center will hold performances of “Aladdin Kids” Aug. 3-5.

This stage adaptation of the animated film will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3; at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4; and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5. Tickets will be $10 for adults, $8 for students and seniors, and $5 for children under 5.

Schoolhouse Arts Center is located at 16 Richville Road, Standish.

Democratic Picnic

The annual Cumberland County Democratic Picnic will be held at Kiwanis Beach on Sunday, Aug. 12, at 2 p.m.

Admission to the beach will cost $5, but the picnic itself will be free. For more information and to RSVP, visit the Cumberland County Democratic Picnic Facebook page.

Kayak camp

Standish Recreation and Sebago Trails Paddling Company is hosting a week-long kayak camp for students grades 5-10, Aug. 20-24.

The first three days of the camp will get students acquainted with the basics of being on the water, and the final two days will feature full day kayaking trips.

Participants will be transported from Standish Municipal Center to Rich Memorial Beach at 9 a.m., and will return to the Municipal Center at 4 p.m. The camp will cost $225 per participant. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Bridge club

The Bridge Club will meet on Tuesdays from 1-4 p.m. in the Sebago Lake Room at the Standish Municipal Center. For more information, contact Kathy Murphy at 207-310-8015 or Judy Morton at 207-787-2325.

